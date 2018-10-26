At the helm of this year’s success

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Dr. Dale Chapman, president at Lewis and Clark, spoke on behalf of the group gathered from the college to receive the award.

Marking 25 years of “captains,” the ongoing view from the bridge deck continues to look promising and prosperous. That was the unified spirit around the room at the State of the RiverBend luncheon Oct. 25.

Hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association annually to recognize business and industry leaders standing steadfast as commerce ebbs and flows, the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey was at capacity as eight recipients received their coveted glass-etched award and white captain’s hat as they were recognized as this year’s Captains of the RiverBend.

RiverBend Growth Association President John Keller welcomed everyone and asked the audience to join in a moment of silence to remember Eldon “Twirp” Williams, a Godfrey village trustee who recently died. Keller talked about how Williams was a beloved public servant and treasured member of the community throughout his life.

After a tribute to Williams and the invocation provided by Sister M. Anselma of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Keller invited John Roberts of Roberts Motors, 2018 board chairman of the RiverBend Growth Association, to the podium, along with board chairman-elect Rob Schwartz of TheBANK of Edwardsville.

Awards for community involvement were presented to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, AdVantage and WBGZ Radio.

AdVantage Vice President Eric McRoy took a few moments to share his mother and company co-founder Sharon McRoy’s backstory and to recognize her unwavering and fearless drive for something “bigger” that had led the media source from where she and business partner Jim Siebold first began to where it is today.

“In other words: never be afraid to dream big,” he told luncheon attendees.

Captain awards for economic enhancement were presented to Alton Memorial Hospital, Imperial Manufacturing Group, and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

“I just want to take a moment and thank everyone in the community for their ongoing support as we continually try to improve healthcare access for everyone throughout the Riverbend area,” Alton Memorial Hospital President David Braasch said.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center President Ajay Pathak, upon being presented the Captain award accompanied by Sister M. Anselma, said he wanted to recognize as well the support the healthcare facility receives from the community.

“I’d like to take a moment to recognize each one of you for what you’re doing every day,” he said.

The final two awards presented, for government and public enhancement, were presented to Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton Community Unit School District.

Dr. Dale Chapman, president at Lewis and Clark, spoke on behalf of the group gathered from the college to receive the award. He thanked all of those who helped bring the new Weber Workforce Center to life. Its development was “truly a community effort, and one that will help for generations to come,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Alton School District Superintendent Mark Cappel upon acceptance of the district’s Captain recognition.

As the awards program ended, Keller returned to the podium for closing remarks. He said the awards program had been in place now for 25 years.

“The reason it was created was to celebrate our members’ successes within our communities,” he said.

Keller then highlighted the numerous new and reopened developments in the past year as well as the expansions.

Those economic boosts, along with the Deluxe Corporation’s help through the Small Business Revolution award the city of Alton received, created what Keller described as “a spirit of entrepreneurship that took our region by storm.”

Keller concluded his remarks by reminding attendees that the entire region is affected by what’s happening in each community and with their neighbors. He used the example of how the private development of a rail hub facility coming to Jersey County will draw new residents and new business to the entire area in his analogy before ending the program with, “Let’s pull together for all of us … We need to be bullish on the positives.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter