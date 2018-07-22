At your fingertips

× Expand photos provided by Hayner Public Library District (From left) Hayner Public Library staff members LaAris Crumer and Betsy Fischer show off the RBdigital features from a tablet device.

Perusing your favorite magazine and checking out all the books on your must-read list just became even easier, thanks to Hayner Public Library District.

On July 1, Hayner launched RBdigital, a digital magazine and e-audiobook platform to bring patrons access to approximately 7,000 e-audiobooks and more than 115 digital full-color magazines via personal computers, tablets, phones or nearly any mobile device.

The e-audiobooks can be checked out for up to 10 days, and most of them are set up to handle “simultaneous access,” which means no waiting lists — they can be checked out by multiple patrons at the same time.

Mary Cordes, the library district’s assistant director, said the e-audiobook collection is broad, contains bestselling authors and titles covering dozens of genres, and offers materials for all ages.

“There are also more than 80 classic works of fiction such as ‘Jane Eyre,’ ‘The Call of the Wild,’ ‘Treasure Island,’ ‘Moby Dick,’ and ‘Great Expectations’ available in ebook format, making this a wonderful resource for students and those wishing to revisit the classics,” Cordes said.

“Teachers can also use RBdigital as an instructional tool in the classroom with their students,” she added. “If their lessons include reading one of the classics, for example, as long as the teacher has an account set up, he or she can pull up the classic through RBdigital and use it right in the classroom. Students with valid library cards can access it, too. The simultaneous use feature makes this possible, and makes it where the teacher doesn’t need to purchase 20 physical copies of the book or request all those copies through the library system.”

RBdigital is the digital arm of Recorded Books, a leading worldwide independent producer of audiobooks. Its resources can be accessed two ways — through your desktop PC or laptop or by downloading the RBdigital app directly to a mobile device.

The digital magazine collection allows patrons to download and view full-color issues of magazines the day they hit the newsstand. The digital magazines are also provided with simultaneous access, and they do not have a due date. Patrons can access the magazines of their choice via device download and can also be alerted via email when the latest issue of a magazine becomes available.

Digital magazines include The Economist, The New Yorker, US Weekly, HGTV Magazine, Highlights, Popular Mechanics, Popular Science, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Woodworker’s Journal, National Geographic, Better Homes & Gardens and Field & Stream. More than 100 titles are available to any patron with a valid Hayner Library card.

Patrons must visit the Illinois Heartland Library System’s RBdigital website to create an account, download the app, and access the digital services. For more information, patrons can visit the library’s website. Library staff are also available to assist patrons in setting up their accounts.

The RBdigital app is the newest addition to the expansive digital services the library offers patrons. The Cloud Library collection has long provided patrons with access to more than 36,000 e-books and 6,400 e-audiobooks that can be downloaded to mobile devices.

Hayner’s newly launched RBdigital expands its already impressive digital resource platform, which complements and enhances the 250,000-plus physical items offered to patrons at their three locations.

: the Alton Square Mall branch, the downtown Alton location at 326 Belle St., and the genealogy and local history location at 401 State St.

To help navigate these digital resources, the library is offering a free e-book class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Alton Square branch, where help will be available for both the Cloud Library and RBdigital. Patrons can register for this class by calling (800) 613-3163.

For more information, call the library at (618) 462-0677 or visit its website.

