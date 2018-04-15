Attitude is everything

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

Raymond Grinter has seen a lot change in his time. The 91-year-old Edwardsville resident explains, “They were still making Model T’s back then.”

Born and raised in the Chicago area, Grinter is one of a diminishing number of World War II veterans and can relate stories not only of that conflict but also of the Great Depression, when people struggled by any means possible to make a living.

“I was the oldest of six children,” he says. “I dropped out of high school in my junior year in order to go to work and help support my family.”

Drafted in 1945 at age 18, he trained at Fort Sheridan in Chicago and at Fort McClellan in Alabama before sailing on a troop ship out of San Francisco to deployment in the Philippines.

They had to avoid hurricanes during the voyage, and he had never seen anything in his life like the waves around the ship.

“Nowadays that trip only takes four hours by plane, but back then it took us 23 days to cross the ocean by ship,” he says.

Stationed at Clark Air Force base in northern Luzon, Grinter was assigned to the headquarters for the western Pacific area and ran an adding machine in the pay department. He later ran the motor pool, where he was promoted to staff sergeant. He was honorably discharged in January 1947 and returned to Chicago.

Upon his return, he worked for 71 1/2 cents an hour at a Chicago factory, later taking a job as a plumber’s assistant.

“That paid two dollars an hour, which was a big raise,” he observes.

Grinter had never envisioned going to college, but when a friend told him about the GI Bill, he took advantage of it to move to Macomb and attend Western Illinois University. He graduated in 1953 with an education degree.

He first came to Edwardsville in 1956 and taught in the Edwardsville School District for 13 years.

“I loved Edwardsville the first time I saw it,” he says.

Eventually completing an advanced degree through a graduate program at SIUE, he went to work in 1971 for the state as director of gifted programs for Southwestern Illinois. He retired at age 60 in 1987.

Retirement did not mean sitting still for Grinter. He started rehabilitating houses, which he would then rent.

“Some did not require much work, but some did,” he says.

Over the next 25 years, he rehabilitated 25 houses.

He participated in a veteran honor flight to Washington, D.C., in September of last year. The trip included 22 veterans from the area and toured monuments and memorials.

“It was wonderful,” he says.

Everywhere they went, people shook their hands and thanked them for their service.

Grinter designed and built his home 10 years ago. The spacious, attractive house has a distinctive lighted cupola he designed and constructed himself. He is still active and works regularly in his yard.

He and his wife, Judy, are avid whitewater rafters and have rafted rivers all over the United States. He still sails a one-man sailboat on the lake next to his home. The couple has 7 children, 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Grinter says his vitality is the result of several factors. He doesn’t smoke. He keeps active and works out at the gym three times every week. He eats healthy food and keeps a positive attitude. In regard to attitude, he says, “If you love your job, you never have to go to work.”

