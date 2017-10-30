Attorney general advises parents to check sex offender registry

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Monday reminded parents and guardians to check the state’s sex offender registry and with their local law enforcement agency before determining trick-or-treat routes for their children.

“The number of known sex offenders throughout Illinois is extremely alarming, and they do not live in any one neighborhood or community; they live in every part of our state,” Madigan said. “A good way for parents, grandparents and caregivers to ensure their little ghouls enjoy a safe night of candy and fun is to check the Illinois online sex offender registry before going out trick-or-treating.”

Madigan said Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or others items to children on Halloween. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October 2017, there were more than 30,200 registered sex offenders listed on the registry, and more than 24,700 of those committed a crime against a child. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter