Attorney general advises parents to check sex offender registry

On Halloween, Attorney General Lisa Madigan reminded parents and guardians to check the state’s sex offender registry and with their local law enforcement agency before determining trick-or-treat routes for their children.

“Before little ghouls and goblins set out for candy, parents, grandparents and guardians should check Illinois’ online sex offender registry to help make sure trick-or-treaters enjoy a safe night of fun,” Madigan said. “The registry is an important tool for Illinois families to use to know where sex offenders live in their communities.”

Madigan said Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or others items to children on Halloween. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October 2018, there were more than 31,300 registered sex offenders listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, and more than 25,800 of those committed a crime against a child. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.

