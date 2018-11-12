Attorney general highlights new protections for service members

Madigan

Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Monday highlighted new employment protections for service members in recognition of Veterans Day. Madigan also announced the appointment of an advocate to provide training and education about the improved protections.

During the last legislative session, Madigan drafted a bill to create the Illinois Service Member Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, to strengthen and simplify state laws designed to provide employment protections to service members. The new law simplifies existing Illinois law by consolidating all of the provisions, including employment protections for Illinois service members. In doing this, ISERRA seeks to make it easier for employers to understand and follow the law. The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1, and information is available at Madigan’s website.

“The Illinois Service Member Employment and Reemployment Rights Act strengthens our state’s commitment to members of our National Guard and Reserve by protecting service members’ civilian jobs and benefits while they are serving our country,” Madigan said. “The ISERRA advocate in my office will help service members and employers understand the law and protect the rights of service members.”

The law gives Madigan’s office the authority to file civil lawsuits to enforce ISERRA and requires her office to create the position of ISERRA advocate to provide training and information to employers and service members. Madigan announced the appointment of Thomas W. Banning as the ISERRA advocate. As advocate, in addition to providing training, Banning will respond to inquiries through Madigan’s Military and Veterans Rights Hotline and will be responsible for investigating complaints and drafting the required notice of rights and duties for employers to post.

Banning spent four years in the Marines as a member of Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Atlantic and 20 years in the Illinois National Guard, where he served as an infantry officer and as a judge advocate. He has served in Operation Just Cause in Panama and Operation Enduring Freedom. Banning is the bureau chief for the Attorney General’s Military and Veteran’s Rights Bureau, a position he has held for four years.

Madigan’s Military and Veterans’ Rights Bureau provides assistance through educational programs and materials that can help veterans and service members understand their rights and obtain services. The bureau publishes two detailed guidebooks for veterans and service members, including Benefits for Illinois Veterans and Legal Rights of Illinois Service Members that are available on Madigan’s website, along with a variety of brochures, such as a brochure addressing issues relating to traumatic stress. Military service members, veterans and their families can contact Madigan’s Military and Veterans Rights Hotline for help at (800) 382-3000 or (800) 964-3013 (TTY) or through Madigan’s website.

Other services provided by the Military and Veterans’ Rights Bureau include mediating landlord-tenant disputes for service members facing permanent change of station orders that conflict with lease agreements; mediating financial transaction disputes, such as fraudulent credit entries or erroneous debts; and seeking to obtain compensation owed to veterans or service members on military leave from their public employer for annual guard/reserve training.

The bureau is part of the attorney general’s efforts to improve state awareness and enforcement of the rights of military members and veterans. As a member of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Financial Fraud Task Force, Madigan’s office led the development of a toolkit to assist state attorneys general and federal law enforcement partners in identifying common financial and legal protection issues facing the military community.

