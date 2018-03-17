Attorney general representatives to monitor primary

Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced 178 teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators from her office will be monitoring primary elections throughout Illinois on Tuesday to ensure voters’ rights are protected and polling places are accessible.

Madigan urged voters to call her office at (866) 559-6812 (TTY 1-877-844-5461) if they encounter suspected improper or illegal activity.

Madigan reminded voters of some of their basic voting rights:

Voters have the right to vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day (10 ILCS 5/17-1).

If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot (10 ILCS 5/17-11).

If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union (10 ILCS 5/17-14).

Voters have the right to take unpaid time from work to vote, but no more than two successive hours, as long as they have applied with their employer before Election Day. The employer may set the time of day (10 ILCS 5/17-15).

No one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place (10 ILCS 5/17-29).