Attorneys provide free legal appointments

EDWARDSVILLE — The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee announces 20 attorneys provided free legal appointments during April, May, and June in the Legal Advice Clinic in the Madison County Courthouse.

The appointments were provided as part of volunteer services that Madison County Bar Association members offer to the public.

“The dedicated attorneys who give their time and advice to help low-income individuals are a credit to their profession and should be recognized throughout the community,” said Judge Barb Crowder, chair of the committee. “The judges also appreciate the support given by these lawyers to our self-represented parties. The lawyers help the parties better understand their rights and the legal process.”

Attorneys who donated time in the second quarter of 2017 include Julie Tracy, Zach Pashea, Dave Fahrenkamp, Elizabeth Levy, Bradley Allen, Matthew Champlin, Kaitlyn Rausch, John Raffaelle, Raquel Eschbach, Rob Bas, Holly Hampton, Terry O’Leary, Kathy Buckley, Derek Filcoff, Ron Williams, Erin Beavers, Jared Giuffre, Jennifer Shaw, Mary Beth Williams, and Amy Meyer.

In addition to these appointments, 23 attorneys accepted mediator assignments from judges in the Family Division to help low-income litigants try to settle issues around time and responsibilities with their children, and 18 attorneys were appointed to assist the court on behalf of minor children whose parents were not able to reach agreements.

The committee reminds the public that free legal appointments for low-income residents who do not have attorneys are available by appointment on any legal subject except criminal law, including subjects such as family law or areas such as debt collection, landlord-tenant, small claims, or any other civil area of law. The free appointments are available the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Qualifying information will need to be provided. Appointments can also be made to discuss real estate issues on the second and fourth Wednesday mornings.

To make an appointment or volunteer, call (618) 296-4472 or email Lauren Jansen at lljansen@co.madison.il.us.

