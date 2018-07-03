Aunt’s death from brain aneurysm led family to start golf tournament

Tara Byrne and her family are organizing the fifth annual Teeing Off For Terry tournament at the Golf Club of Wentzville on Saturday in memory of her aunt Terry A. Kersting, who unexpectedly suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and passed away in 2013.

Proceeds will benefit the Brain Aneurysm Foundation’s work to increase awareness, education, support and advocacy for the disease. Additionally, a portion of the funds will support the Terry A. Kersting Chair of Research, which is a part of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation’s 1 in 50 campaign. The initiative supports imperative neurological research that will one day change the outcome for people with brain aneurysms. Over the last four years, Teeing Off For Terry has raised $74,000.

After Kersting’s sudden passing, her family decided to turn the tragic experience into something positive and educate their community about brain aneurysm disease.

“Our family didn’t know what a brain aneurysm was until my aunt passed away from a rupture,” Byrne said. “If we had known about the disease, maybe it could have been detected and treated.”

Through research, Byrne and her family found the Brain Aneurysm Foundation and they have been working together ever since.

“Since we started Teeing Off For Terry in partnership with the BAF, we have connected with so many families that have similar stories,” she said. “We hope that through the event and by sharing Terry’s story we are able to raise awareness and potentially save someone’s life.”

“One in 50 people has a brain aneurysm; that is why events such as Teeing Off For Terry and the research it supports through the Terry A. Kersting Chair of Research are so important,” Brain Aneurysm Foundation Executive Director Christine Buckley said. “It’s also great to see a community come together to celebrate survivors and honor those such as Terry, who have unexpectedly lost their lives to a brain aneurysm rupture.”

“Teeing Off For Terry” has been a highly anticipated event since it began in the summer of 2014. This year, a total of 36 teams consisting of 144 golfers and 50 volunteers will participate. Tickets sold out in just 13 hours. Teeing Off For Terry is still accepting donations. http://give.bafound.org/site/TR?px=1094452&pg=personal&fr_id=1800

Mid-America Transplant Services will also be on site, providing attendees the opportunity to become organ donors. Five months before Terry passed away, she became an organ donor. Several people received organ transplants thanks to Terry’s selfless act.

Brain aneurysms by the numbers

Six million people in the United States have a brain aneurysm, 30,000 of whom will suffer a rupture each year; of the 30,000, 60 percent will survive;

Of those who survive, approximately 66 percent will endure permanent neurological deficits that limit their ability to resume a normal life.

Women, more than men, suffer from brain aneurysms at a ratio of 3:2.

African Americans are twice as likely as whites to experience a brain aneurysm rupture.

The cost of treating brain aneurysms and caring for those who have suffered a rupture nationally is in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The federal government only spends 83 cents per year on brain aneurysm research for each person afflicted.

