Author releases "Kingdoms In Turmoil"

EDWARDSVILLE — Author Warren M. Mueller has long been fascinated with the interplay of the physical and spiritual worlds, and this takes center stage in his writing.

He aims to captivate readers with a tale of magic and adventure in “Kingdoms In Turmoil,” book two of his Dawn Herald Trilogy (Balboa Press).

One-thousand years of peace among the kingdoms of the earth ends abruptly as the powerful Brotherhood of Andhun imposes its beliefs on mankind. Kings who resist are assassinated and turmoil spreads as families are split into two hostile camps. Tom and Willet rescue Princess Oriana from a marriage to King Vulpes, whom she despises. They are joined by bandits in resisting the brotherhood. Tom falls in love with Oriana, but she resists being attracted to a commoner. Tom and Oriana share friendship and adventures as they gather supporters and march to a decisive battle at Lochlemond, the leading kingdom that resists the brotherhood.

This fantasy story explores the impacts of intolerance and competing belief systems. It has all the elements that made Tolkien’s and Lewis’ books successful: the search for identity and purpose, the cosmic struggle of good and evil forces in the physical and spiritual realms, the importance of friendships, the differences and prejudices affecting races of creatures, and how the clash of different beliefs creates zealots and conflicts.

The book is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

Mueller’s education and career over the past 40 years have been in the environmental sciences. He graduated with two master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin and worked as a consultant and environmental specialist for a Midwestern utility company. After raising two children, he found himself a grandparent with a successful wife who spent several days a week traveling as a director for a dental corporation. His wife claims being a grandpa has awakened the right side of his brain and helped him discover fantasy writing. He is also the author of five nonfiction books based on the Bible.

warrenmueller.com

