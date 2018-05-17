Author returns to childhood home for book-signing

× Expand photo by Jason White Annabel Gibson goes over a map with Phillip Walkington, author of “I Grew Up in War Housing.” The book recounts Walkington’s experiences growing up in East Alton’s defense area in the 1940s and the role it played during World War II.

EAST ALTON | Growing up in East Alton, Maggie Funke remembers a photographer and his pony visiting neighborhoods. For a fee, he’d take pictures of children for their parents.

“I got to dress up and get on his pony,” she said.

Her mom paid for the photographs with money she made ironing at night after her children went to sleep.

“It was just a joyful time,” she said of her years living on Ohio Street in what was known as the defense area. “We didn’t have anything to worry about ... I wish all the kids could have that time.”

Funke was among the visitors who packed into the East Alton History Museum on Thursday for a book-signing by former village resident Phillip Walkington, author of “I Grew Up in War Housing.” The book, Walkington’s first, recounts his experiences growing up in the defense area in the 1940s and the role it played during World War II. He dedicated the book to his father, one of many who moved to East Alton to work. Western Cartridge Co. produced 4 billion rounds of ammunition during the war, according to Winchester’s website.

“It was just so wide open and carefree,” Walkington said. “There were always a lot of children to play with; you could ride your bike or walk anywhere. There was just something that you felt free to go out the door and play until dark, just a special time for me growing up in East Alton.”

Walkington visits the area every couple of years. His brother-in-law lives on Wood River Avenue in a house the parents of Walkington’s wife bought in 1957, the year he met her. They have been married for 54 years and moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in 1965, where he retired from Sandia National Laboratories in 2005.

The defense area is now Emerald Ridge, an affordable housing redevelopment project near Lions Park and the Keasler Recreation Complex.

Walkington donated book sale proceeds to the museum, housed on the third floor of the Fred H. Bright Jr. Vital Services Building at 119 N. Main St. for about a year. The museum has 13 exhibits covering industries and businesses, police and fire departments, tools from the 1800s, military service, schools and churches, the medical profession, prominent women, and municipal services. Residents loan and donate items to the museum, and 30 volunteers run it. The exhibits are open to the public 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free but donations are welcome, museum representative Ron Eaton said.

