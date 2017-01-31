Authorities investigate infant’s death in New Douglas

An investigation is under way into an infant’s death in New Douglas, police said Tuesday.

Personnel from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Douglas Fire Department and Staunton Area Ambulance Service responded at approximately 5:12 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North Main Street, New Douglas, in reference to a report of an infant who was not breathing.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, emergency medical personnel arrived on scene within minutes and began providing emergency care, which included cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The infant was rushed to Staunton Memorial Hospital for continued emergency care, but could not be saved.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the home and initiated an investigation into the death. Officials with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are aiding in the investigative efforts. The cause of death is under investigation, pending autopsy results. The investigation is still active at this point.

The home has been secured by members of the New Douglas Building and Zoning Administration, pending condemnation proceedings.

