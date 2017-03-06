Authorities investigate steel plant worker’s death

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate U.S. Steel's Granite City Works plant.

GRANITE CITY — A worker died March 5 after an incident in the rail yard area at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works plant.

A representative of the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, Timothy Dagon, 42, was pronounced dead March 5 at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

According to a company statement, Dagon’s family has been notified. The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m.

“An investigation into the incident is under way, and we will work closely with the United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout the process,” the company stated. “We have also activated our Employee Assistance Program to offer their services to the employee’s family and coworkers. Our deepest sympathies are with the employee’s family and his coworkers.”

The Granite City Police Department is investigating the death, which police said appears to be accidental.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter