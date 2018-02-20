Authorities investigating crash that claimed AHS student’s life

An investigation continues into death of an Alton High School student who died following a crash early Saturday morning, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Tuesday.

Trinity M. Buel, 17, was pronounced dead in the emergency department of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton at 12:31 a.m. Saturday after being transported from the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane.

Buel had just gotten off work at the Alton Steak ‘n Shake prior to the crash. She was a passenger in her own 1995 Jeep Cherokee Country traveling west on Homer Adams and was attempting to turn onto southbound Buckmaster Lane when her jeep was struck by a 2005 Cadillac SRX that was eastbound on Homer Adams Parkway.

An autopsy conducted by the Coroner’s Office indicated Buel died as a result of blunt chest and abdominal trauma. Routine toxicology testing will be performed for the presence of alcohol or drugs.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton.

A candlelight celebration of her life will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Piasa Park in Alton. Family and friends are also invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf in Godfrey. A brief service will take place at 7 p.m.