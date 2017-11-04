Authors team up with AHS students for Godfrey book

× Expand Photo by Danette M. Watt Authors Phyllis Bechtold and Lacy McDonald hold copies of their book, “Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: When Benjamin Godfrey settled in the area in 1832, everything about his past told him he was not the man who would one day have an entire community named in his honor. When he had the vision to form a college for women, offering the same education their male counterparts at Yale or Harvard received, his dream was given the name “Godfrey’s folly.” Overcoming the past and ignoring his critics, he embarked on a journey that we are still traveling today, nearly 200 years later.

ALTON — When business leaders in Alton and Godfrey launched the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail project in 2016, they decided a book for elementary students would be an ideal component.

“We thought it would be a good addition,” said Zeke Jabusch, president of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council. “Benjamin Godfrey should be more well-known than he is and we wanted to educate young people about their own history.”

The book is being sold as a fundraising effort to benefit the markers that will be placed at each of nine trail sites in the Alton-Godfrey area commemorating Benjamin Godfrey’s life.

But history can be a dry topic to teach if not done well. The challenge was to make it engaging while keeping it historically accurate.

Enter local author Phyllis Bechtold, who was commissioned to write it. Bechtold has written several books featuring bald eagle Seymour Bluffs. His encounter with Robert Wadlow and a retelling of the legend of the Piasa bird are used in local history curriculum. This time, Seymour Bluffs meets Benjamin Godfrey, who played a prominent role in the development of Alton and Godfrey.

“Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey” is the result of a collaborative effort between Bechtold and Hayner Library historian Lacy McDonald. Alton High School students illustrated the book under the direction of Lexa Browning-Needham of the school’s Graphics Communications Department.

The story tells how Godfrey helped Elijah P. Lovejoy when his printing press was under attack, founded Monticello Female Seminary College, now Lewis and Clark Community College; and invested in the Alton & Sangamon Railroad in 1847, among other events.

“Local history is a perfect scheme to address social studies standards,” said Elaine Kane, the district’s curriculum coordinator.

The book is written for third- and fourth-graders with discussion questions included.

Bechtold eventually asked McDonald to co-author the book after McDonald was going above and beyond the call of duty.

“It was extremely important that the text was accurate,” McDonald said.

Besides checking historical records, she referenced “God’s Portion: Godfrey, Illinois, 1817-1865,” written by Judy Hoffman, widow of Godfrey’s first mayor, Lars Hoffman.

In January 2016, Bechtold and McDonald began meeting weekly with the students who provided art for the book and designed its layout.

“Working with the students was wonderful,” Bechtold said. “They’re so creative and they did a great job. Lacy was good about providing historical pictures for them to follow and they were open to suggestions.”

McDonald said they allowed for some liberties in the illustrations, noting they were more “cartoonish than if it were a history book, but we didn’t want the pictures to mislead or be too far off the mark, historically.”

Although Godfrey had given up a life at sea by the time he arrived in Alton, he appears in a captain’s hat in the book.

“It was a good way to portray him, not only because he was a captain, but also it was a good way to keep it obvious who he was throughout the book as he interacted with Elijah Lovejoy and others,” McDonald said.

Browning-Needham said the seven students recruited from her graphics communications courses were all students with “a strong work ethic.”

“It was the right year with the right kids,” she said. “There was a really nice mix of students with good illustrators, photographers and layout and designers. These were all seniors, so it was good experience for them and they ended up with a strong piece for their portfolio.”

