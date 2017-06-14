Award of excellence

× Expand Granite City High School vocational teacher Billy Laycock (right) receives the Madison County Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year award on May 16 from Madison County CTE director Rob Werden at Edwardsville High School.

GRANITE CITY — Billy Laycock walked out of Edwardsville High School on May 16 with the biggest award of his 17-year Granite City High School teaching career.

He was named the Madison County Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year.

Laycock received his honor during a Madison County CTE board of control meeting at EHS. He was one of six people who received a plaque for their contributions in career technical education.

“They said there were multiple people who were going up for the award,” Laycock said. “I don’t know how many people who were on that board, but they all agreed that I was the pick this year.”

The Madison County CTE System headquarters is at EHS. The system has been giving out awards for career technical education for three years.

The other people who received awards were Southwestern School District Superintendent Brad Skertich for administrator of the year, Kathleen Turner of Alton Memorial Hospital for business supporter of the year, Susan Naylor of Triad High for support staff of the year and Dylan Short of Civic Memorial High and Allyson Dooley of Alton High for students of the year.

“It was an honor that people seeing what you’re doing is valuable to the community,” Laycock said. “Most of my seniors are either going to try to get a job in machining or they go to Ranken (Technical College) or SWIC. We have such a great partnership with SWIC. They helped me so much and that’s what makes me able to do a lot better in the classroom because I have a lot of cool resources with SWIC.”

Laycock is the head of GCHS’ vocational department. He has been teaching there since 2000.

“I’ve been teaching for 17 years at the high school and my biggest thing is you always put the kids first and everything you do has the kids’ best interest to do the right thing,” Laycock said. “Through all 17 years of working with these kids, that’s the best part of the job.”

Laycock graduated from GCHS in 1996. Then, he worked four years at Barry-Wehmiller, a global supplier of manufacturing technology in St. Louis.

“I went straight from high school into the workforce,” he said. “They had a training program where you had to document how many hours you ran this piece of equipment. It was a non-union shop, but it was kind of like what an apprenticeship program at a union shop is. That training program is where I picked up all of my experience and I left there and I went straight into teaching because while I was at Barry-Wehmiller in my last year when they started hiring new people, I was the guy who got to train all of the new hires. I found that’s what I like to do.”

Laycock said he was thrilled when he was hired to teach at his alma mater 17 years ago.

“I came from that exact shop, which was another pretty cool deal,” he said. “You get to go back and teach at the same place you started your career at.”

GCHS’ vocational department has a two-year program for juniors and seniors. Students will take classes such as automotive technology, vocational electronics, building trades, machinery and welding. They also learn how to use 3D printing.

Laycock said the program has 20-24 students every year.

“It’s a little bit like playtime,” the teacher said. “We get to make some cool things and the kids learn to how to see equipment and they learn how to program and use a master cam. It’s really neat to see how these young students, who are 16-18 years old, are mature enough to hold that responsibility and these students rise to my expectations every year. It’s really cool to see that and for some other people in the district to see what I’m doing is worth it. That’s what’s awesome and they see great value in it.”

