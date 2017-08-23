Award recognizes OSF Saint Anthony’s nurse

ALTON — As a partner in the international DAISY Award program to recognize nurses’ extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to April Ferguson.

Ferguson, a registered nurse who works in the Health Center’s Intensive Care Unit, was nominated by a patient’s family member. She was one of 19 nominations received this quarter.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs and LPNs provide every day and the Daisy Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Sister M. Anselma, chief operating officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Ferguson has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2016. In the comments received about Ferguson, she was recognized for demonstrating safe and compassionate care:

“April always answered our questions and explained (my husband’s) condition to us. After about 13 days in the hospital, his heart began to weaken so he was scheduled to have a pacemaker put in. He was suffering from weakness and sleep apnea and would just stop breathing. The day of surgery, Ferguson stayed by his bedside for almost three hours making sure he didn’t stop breathing. My husband would not be alive today had it not been for all the great care he received from your doctors and nurses during his 28-day stay in the hospital.”

The award program can be found in more than 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. During Barnes’ 8-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to him but to everyone in his family. So one of the goals they set in creating a foundation in his memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every day, just as they had experienced. For information, visit daisyfoundation.org.

