Awareness campaign to address Godfrey emergency calls

GODFREY — The village of Godfrey will be working with Madison County 911, the Godfrey Fire Protection District and local residents to ensure that critical lifesaving calls are properly routed.

This month, Godfrey officials will send out informational fliers to homes in affected areas along and on top of the bluffs, along the Great River Road (Illinois 100) and those living in the Fairmont subdivision (who have an Alton mailing address but are actually located in Godfrey and served by Godfrey’s first-response agencies). Village officials also want to bring situational awareness to those not living in Godfrey but who regularly commute through the affected areas that may potentially have issues with proper 911 cell routing when reporting vehicle accidents or EMS cases.

For years there have been issues regarding 911 cell service along the river road where calls for service are routed through Missouri 911 dispatch centers because of interference from bluffs forcing the cell calls to be picked up by cell towers in the lower flat elevations in Missouri.

Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian shared his perspective on the matter.

“There is a reasonable expectation that dialing 911 from a cellphone will connect you with the correct dispatcher every time,” he said. “We have encountered several occasions over the years where this was not the case and precious minutes were lost. Wireless carriers have been mandated by the FCC to improve 911 location services, but this will not occur overnight. We want to provide our citizens with actionable knowledge today.”

The informational flier will break the issue down for the public in three sections that explain how the system works, what can go wrong and actions residents can take to protect themselves. It will also list Godfrey’s emergency response agencies and non-emergency contact numbers.

Here is an overview of what is in the flier:

How it works:

When a call is placed to 911 via cellphone, the call is routed to local cell towers and sent to the nearest dispatch center. For Godfrey residents, the call for fire, police and EMS service is then received by the Madison County 911 dispatch center in Edwardsville.

What can go wrong?

In some instances technology can fail, or calls for service can be mistakenly routed to another cell tower (even out of state) then sent to the wrong 911 jurisdiction’s dispatch center.

In Godfrey, “hot spot” areas that may be affected by cell tower routing issues include:

• Areas along the river road (especially commuters attempting to use cell phones to report traffic accidents on the river road or Clifton Terrace)

• Areas along and on top of the bluffs

• Residents in the Fairmont subdivision

• Residents who live on the periphery of the village limits

Because of signal interference along the bluffs, 911 calls are frequently sent to Missouri cell towers and in turn mistakenly received by St. Charles or St. Louis county 911 dispatch centers, resulting in confusion and delayed emergency responses.

The bottom line — the problem of a 911 cell call being routed to the wrong dispatch center often results in additional time to determine which jurisdiction is supposed to respond, and the outcome is a delayed response. Those extra minutes can be critical and mean the difference between life and death.

Ways to be better prepared to deal with the issue:

• Calling from a “landline” routes the call correctly, delivers your physical address and ensures correct dispatch.

• Always be aware of your geographical location when calling and be prepared to provide an address, cross streets or landmark to the dispatcher.

• If you are located in an identified “hot spot area” where calls are known to have been routed to the wrong dispatch center, you can program Madison County’s 911 call center and dispatch number, (618) 692-4433, directly to your cellphone and designate that directly programmed 7-digit number as the emergency number for your home.

River road commuters should also be aware their cell service may be directed to a Missouri 911 call center and should be prepared to give any additional information to a dispatcher when reporting an accident.

“Better understanding of our local geographic challenges faced when using cellphones to call 911 will ensure a faster response,” Godfrey Public Safety Administrator/ESDA Deputy Director Christopher Sichra said. “It could even save the caller or another person’s life.”

The following agencies provide Godfrey residents (including the Fairmont subdivision) with emergency assistance:

Madison County Sheriff’s Department (police and 911 dispatch services), Edwardsville, (618) 692-4433

Godfrey Fire Protection District (fire/rescue/emergency medical services), Station No. 1, Godfrey Road, (618) 466-0131; Station No. 2, West Delmar, (618) 466-2331

Lifestar Ambulance Service (EMS medical transport), (618) 465-6633

Alton Memorial Ambulance Service (EMS medical transport), (618) 463-7355

Sichra said he expects in the future as local cellphone tower technology and infrastructure is improved, the problem will most likely solve itself to some extent — but that it could take some time, even years, as cell carriers are reluctant to make quick upgrades because of the cost. Residents and commuters should prepare and plan now on how to mitigate the problem using the information provided in the fliers.

Both Kambarian and Sichra strongly caution residents who are unsure whether or not their 911 service may be routed properly to not “test” the 911 system on their cellphones, as it could be an unreasonable burden on their local emergency dispatch center.

If you are a resident who has experienced issues with your 911 cell service but do not live in an area where the mailers will be sent out, you can contact Sichra to request a digital copy of the mailer via email at publicsafety@godfreyil.org.

