Babcock makes campaign official

Mike Babcock made his bid for state representative in the 111th District official Nov. 27 by formally filing the required paperwork with the Illinois State Board of Elections to become a Republican candidate for state representative.

“I look forward to offering voters in the 111th a chance to vote against Mike Madigan,” Babcock said. “I believe the voters are ready for change in Springfield and I’m ready to get to work on the issues that matter most to them. My message is simple — we need more good-paying jobs, lower taxes, and a government that is held accountable.

“Additionally, when I get to Springfield I swear to support our Constitution by defending our Second Amendment rights and I will be a voice for the unborn. I am honored and humbled to formally become your Republican candidate for state representative.”

Babcock, 55, is a graduate of Roxana High School, Lewis and Clark Community College, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He holds an associate’s degree in electronics and a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He is a small business owner and the elected Wood River Township supervisor. He and his wife, Carol, reside in Bethalto and have three grown sons, Michael, Jonathan and Joseph. In a press release, he said he and his family feel it is an obligation to give back to their community.

“Mike understands that ever-higher taxes and a corrupt political culture are destroying our quality of life,” the release states. “Unlike Speaker Madigan, as Wood River Township Supervisor he has balanced the budget each year in office and actually cut spending and taxes. Businesses are closing and industry is leaving in order to survive. Illinoisans are being taxed out of their homes and our friends and family are fleeing across the river. Mike Babcock looks forward to going to Springfield to fire Mike Madigan and fight for the Metro East’s best interests.”

