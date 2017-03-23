GRANITE CITY — When Mike Allen took over pastoral duties at Clark Avenue Church of Christ in 2014, he decided to start a baby bank — a charity that provides baby products to new and expectant mothers.

“I came from Olympia, Wash., and I was up there for a number of years,” Allen said. “We started a baby bank there 25 years ago to meet a need for the community. About three years ago, I came here to preach the congregation and we were thinking what can we do to reach out and express Christ’s love to the community. We did a baby bank in Olympia, Wash., so (we thought) maybe we should do one here and see if that works.”

The pastor said the baby bank has been successful since it started in 2015 at the church, 2130 Clark Ave.

“The last few weeks, we were at the average of about 25 children every time we’re open and that could be about 18 to 20 families that accounted for about 20 to 25 kids,” he said. “When we first started, we would have 2 or 3 families come. We just had a lot of families to show up all at once.”

The bank provides families with items such as diapers, shampoo, lotion, clothes, shoes, toys, books and furniture.

“It seems to be the need,” Allen said. “There are clothing banks and food banks and furniture banks, so we decided on a niche to help folks, and that is our baby bank. It was specifically for diapers and baby lotion, then we got into baby clothes. We work within partnerships with WIC, Head Start and different agencies in town that help babies and families. We depend on them. They make referrals to us. That’s what they’re good at that. They’re good at screening, so we’re just another tool in their toolbox.”

The bank is run strictly on donations from the church community. It serves approximately 50 children every month.

“Our partner across the parking lot, Children’s Home & Aid, does adoption and foster care and is a social service organization,” Allen said. “Right after Christmas, they gave us a whole truckload of material they collected for children and babies and they brought them over because they know we distributed them. Somebody else in the community who is not a member of the church wrote a check for $1,000 for the baby bank.”

The bank is open on the second, fourth and fifth Friday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. Parents are required to get a referral from agencies such as Catholic Charities, Coordinated Youth Services, Good Samaritan House, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) or the Salvation Army.

One referral is good for six visits. Referrals are good for children ages 3 and younger.

“We don’t do any social work screening,” Allen said. “The agencies make the referrals to us and then we provide clothes, diapers, lotion and things like that people need. They get referral income six times, then they get another referral and keep coming back as they have need.”

Delfina Fabian of Collinsville started going to the bankin December 2016. She said it’s a good place for her to find items for her two infant children.

“I’ve got five kids and for me, it’s a big, big help,” she said.

When visiting the baby bank, parents first have to sign in. They will be given a needs request sheet to fill out to check only the items they need and return it when they’re done picking up the items.

Remaining March dates include March 24 and 31.

“We’re open on fifth Fridays too, so that way, we’re never more than two weeks out so that people who need help can get help,” Allen said. March, June, September and December are the only months this year that have five Fridays.

Arrangements for donations can be made by calling Granite City’s Clark Avenue Church of Christ at (618) 444-3077 during daytime hours Monday through Friday.

