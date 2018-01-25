In the words of Ernest Hemingway, “There is no friend as loyal as a book.”

Wilson Elementary School reading teacher Lisa Smith is the literacy chairperson for Beta Eta, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of outstanding women educators. With the help of retired high school English teacher Diane Peach, they received an $1,800 scholarship from the Lambda State Foundation to start a new program called Books for Babies.

“Because I was told I was going to be the literacy chairperson and because this is very much a community-oriented service organization that promotes professional and personal growth for women educators and excellence in education, I said I would like to somehow instill lifelong learning in children at an early age, even before they get to school,” Smith said. “I see and work with a lot of struggling readers. With all the demographic changes, I would like to instill an early love of reading and thought the best way to do that is with parents who have newborn babies.”

Smith and Peach met with Beth Ann Gailey, director of public relations and marketing at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

“I told Ms. Gailey that the goal of our organization is to provide community service and asked how she felt about establishing a love and appreciation for reading and lifelong learning in children,” Smith said. “About 400 babies are born a year, so our first goal is to at least provide books for a solid year for all newborns and their mothers.”

Smith is not aware if any other Delta Kappa Gamma chapters have a similar program, but she looks forward to the outcome and results.

The first 100 books have been purchased, and Smith and Peach are putting together a program or guideline about the importance of reading and how parents should read with their kids. They will find a way to package the books and take them to Gateway Regional, where Gailey will see they are distributed.

“In the long run, I hope this program gives children a good start on wanting to read more,” Smith said. “I hope this will help them in school, and they are aware of how important books are. Books have a beginning, middle and end. They have characters and language. I hope this program enriches their learning capabilities and skills. Reading will contribute to that, and their creativity. I am hoping to see a lot of positive results.

Smith will retire from teaching at the end of the school year.

“I have been a reading teacher for 24 years,” she said. “My whole career has revolved around books. So, I think a great way to go out and retire is by passing along my love and passion for reading to other people and sharing that with the community. Knowing that books can put a smile on a child’s face, that brings me so much enjoyment.”

Ultimately, Smith and Peach hope to make Books for Babies a yearly program.

