Back to school with class

HARTFORD — For seven years now, more of the area’s students are going back to school in style and leaving the summer behind with a big splash. That’s because back in 2010 when Amy Martin came to the Hartford Assembly of God, she was on a mission.

Her mission turned into the annual Back to School Bash, coordinated by Martin as the church’s office administrator.

“I have such a heart for kids,” Martin said. “I want to give as many as I can the best start possible each school year.”

This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford.

The event has grown exponentially every year since its inception. In addition to the backpack giveaway, there will be haircuts, vision and dental screenings along with fun memories to make on the rock-climbing wall, in the bounce houses, with face-painting, and a variety of food to enjoy.

In its first year, volunteers gave out 125 backpacks loaded with school supplies — all of which were gone in roughly 15 minutes.

“It was so disappointing to turn those who needed our help so desperately away,” Martin said.

The church decided to double the number for the second year, which lasted only a bit longer. It was at that point that Martin and her core team decided they needed to “go bigger.”

This year, the church will give out backpacks full of necessary school supplies to 1,200 students from pre-kindergarten through high school. “Not many of those giving away school supplies help the high school kids,” Martin said.

Inside each backpack are five folders, five notebooks, a pencil box, pens, pencils, erasers, scissors, glue sticks, crayons, and a box of tissues.

Last year, 459 families from 24 communities participated.

“Our help is not limited to just Hartford students and families; they come in from all throughout the region,” Martin said. More than 2,000 people attended the Bash last year, “and we only have 1,400 who live in Hartford,” she added. “We expect a great turnout again this year.”

Along with fundraisers all year long to support the annual event, which include quarter auctions, bake sales, and concession stands at craft fairs, Martin’s team turns to the community and businesses to help grow and sustain the event, while better meeting the needs of students and their families.

“In addition to the outpouring of support we receive through these types of fundraising efforts, we rely on businesses coming alongside us and helping make this happen as well,” Martin said. “And every dollar that is spent on the Back to School Bash has been raised — none of it comes from the church.”

This year’s event secured 40 business sponsors, with companies such as Phillips 66, GRP Mechanical, and Linde LLC leading the way.

“We value each and every one of them, for every way they help and for their ongoing contribution,” Martin said.

Martin works with a core team of four other volunteers throughout the year to raise funds and secure donations. On the day of the event, that number swells closer to 100, with most of the church’s members as well as others from throughout the community and other churches stepping up to lend a hand.

Martin also had a couple of quick reminders to attendees.

“In order to receive a backpack, your student must be present,” she said. “You cannot pick one up on their behalf. Also, if you registered online to attend and receive a backpack, you still have to check in at the online registration table upon arrival to receive your armband and take part.”

For more information, call the church at (618) 254-9467 or visit their website.

hartfordag.com

