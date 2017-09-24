Back to the ‘60s: Talkin’ turkeys

If you graduated in the 1960s and Alton or Marquette Catholic High is your alma mater, this party is for you. The seventh annual All 60s Class Party takes place from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. With a destination launch point at Mac’s Time Out Lounge, the party will once again take place along Belle Street between Third and Fourth streets.

One of the organizers, Cathy Weirich (AHS Class of 1967), said the street party is geared toward those who graduated from 1960 to 1969 from Alton or Marquette Catholic high schools.

“But we have had people come who graduated from other area high schools during that time, too,” she said. “It is a fun, free party with lots of dancing in the street.”

Weirich said there will be seating for 500, along with “street food” available for purchase and provided by Mac’s. People will start arriving from 4:30-5 p.m. Live music will start at 6 p.m., with Nightlife Band back by popular demand to play the night away until 10:30 p.m. The party will be over again, until next year, at 11 p.m.

With free admission, no advance reservations are required. Employees of Mac’s Time Out Lounge will also have golf carts available to shuttle in those who park a distance from “party central.” There will also be eight or nine classic cars on display, thanks to the efforts of 1964 AHS grad Don Hampton.

Each year, the party has a theme that spurs the charitable aspect associated with the event. Planning began in April for this year’s theme, Turkeys for the Thanksgiving Table. A challenge was issued to each of the two schools’ ‘60s classes to garner enough donations so the Facebook-based group could provide turkeys for 300 area families for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.

“Because of this particular challenge, we actually received donations from all the Alton High School 1960s classes,” Weirich said.

“In fact, each of the schools’ classes rose to the challenge, and then some,” Weirich said. “The Marquette Class of 1965 and the Alton High Class of 1964 raised the most, and they will receive the Biggest Hearts awards at the party. But we are incredibly thankful for each and every donation. We even had a donation come in from a member of Marquette’s Class of 1945. Our business sponsors were very gracious again this year as well.”

Weirich said the challenge was such a success that they raised $12,860, which will allow the group to purchase 643 Aldi gift cards at $20 each. The cards will be distributed through local food pantries, including the Crisis Food Center and Salvation Army in Alton as well as the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills and Operation Blessing in Wood River. Donations will still be accepted the night of the party as well.

If you are a graduate of the era and haven’t yet followed this group’s page on Facebook, you can find them at All ‘60’s Class Party — AHS/Marquette, or for more information, contact Weirich at (618) 250-8033.

“And come on down,” Weirich added. “We guarantee you will have a good time, and for a good cause.”

