Ballin’ With A Cop returns to Alton YWCA

Marlon Elliot takes a shot.

ALTON | A Precious Organization, the Alton Police Department and the YWCA of Alton invite residents to Ballin’ With A Cop, a pizza party and game of scrimmage basketball, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 26, at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St.

Children are invited to the free event to eat pizza, play a scrimmage game with police officers, and receive safety tips. There will be attendance prizes and giveaways, along with trophies for three-point and free-throw contests.

To register teams or for more information, call (618) 465-7774.

