Bank donates $30,000 to Edwardsville recreation campaign

× Expand Bank of Springfield representatives Jeff Patrick, Justin Huneke, Tanner Alexander and McKenzie Breihan present a $30,000 check to the Edwardsville City Council in support of Plummer Family Sports Park.

EDWARDSVILLE — Bank of Springfield presented a $30,000 donation Tuesday at the Edwardsville City Council meeting to the A Better Place to Play Campaign in support of the Plummer Family Sports Park.

The park will be near the Interstate 55 corridor in Edwardsville and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor sports like baseball, softball, soccer and potentially more.

Justin Huneke, community bank president at Bank of Springfield, said investing in the community is a win-win situation.

“The Edwardsville community is a great place to live and work, and supporting the A Better Place to Play Campaign is just another way to show our support for our town, our citizens and the families that live here,” he said. “The new sports park will be a great asset for many of us to enjoy, and we are happy to be a part of such an exciting development.”

The A Better Place to Play campaign was created in 2015 to raise funds to help develop three new parks in Edwardsville. Last summer the first of the three parks opened, leaving only the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice Hockey Rink/Teen Center on the table for development.

“The community has really expressed an interest in the new parks, and receiving support from area businesses and individuals has made A Better Place to Play a huge success,” Mayor Hal Patton said. “Bank of Springfield’s $30,000 donation is a great boost to the development of the Plummer Family Sports Park project, as we are currently in the planning phase and hoping to break ground this fall.”

Patton also placed emphasis on the new sports park being a collaboration of the community’s ideas and requirements.

“Because we want to make sure the community is involved in the planning for the Plummer Family Sports Park, an online survey is available to offer suggestions for its development,” he said.

The survey is available on the A Better Place to Play website. There is also a sports park steering committee leading the charge.

Patton indicated grant funding, such as the Metro East Park & Recreation District grant, and sponsorships make up a large percentage of the funds needed to build the Plummer Family Sports Park and proposed Ice Hockey Rink/Teen Center.

Residents interested in contributing to the campaign are being encouraged to make donations through the campaign website or through the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation at P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the A Better Place to Play campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, please also notate the designated park with your donation. Donations to the campaign are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Those interested in learning more about the A Better Place to Play campaign can find information online at betterplacetoplay.com or may call (618) 692-7538. A Better Place to Play can also be found on Facebook and on Twitter.

edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

betterplacetoplay.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter