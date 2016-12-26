Bank employees contribute to charities

CNB Bank & Trust is helping make the holidays and New Year brighter for local charitable organizations.

In celebration of the bank’s success in 2016, CNB is empowering its employees to assist with a year-end giving campaign. Employees are playing an active role in selecting charities of their choice.

A steady contributor to events and causes in each of its communities, CNB has always made philanthropy a priority and is proud to have been involved in several volunteer efforts throughout 2016. A few of these efforts include sponsoring an annual food drive, hosting an annual back-to-school supply drive, providing meals for each branch community through the annual Community Appreciation celebrations, supporting local sports teams and schools, and partnering with civic organizations to enhance the communities CNB serves.

For the 2016 holiday season, the 208 employees of CNB’s 13 branch locations selected 108 charities to receive $18,975 in addition to prior contributions made throughout the year.

“We are honored to be in a position this year to help so many worthy organizations,” CNB President and CEO Shawn Davis said. “We want to say thank you to our employees by supporting causes that are important to them, their families and their communities.”

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton, Mo.; Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman and Taylorville. In addition to traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment and trust services.

cnbil.com