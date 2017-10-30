Bank's food drive to start Nov. 1

Employees at all 13 CNB Bank & Trust locations are hosting the bank’s annual food drive from Nov. 1-17 to help to fill local food pantry shelves and put a meal on someone’s plate during this holiday season.

Forty-nine million Americans struggle to put food on the table and one in six struggles with hunger, according to DoSomething.org.

“The need is in every community that we serve, and CNB is urging you to help combat this devastating situation by bringing non-perishable food items, personal care items, or monetary donations to the lobby of any CNB location,” a CNB press release states.

Some tips to keep in mind when gathering your donations are to check expiration dates and make sure packages aren’t damaged or leaking. Canned goods with pop-top lids are often easier than canned goods that require a can opener, but all donations will be graciously accepted. Go to CNB’s website for a list of commonly requested items.

“As a community bank, we are hopeful that our respective communities will rally to help fight hunger this holiday season,” the press release states. “A donation of any size will make an impact. Together, we can help make someone’s holiday season a little sweeter.”

CNB Bank & Trust’s locations are in Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton, Mo.; Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

cnbil.com

