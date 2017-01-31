Basketball legend to be special guest at benefit

Basketball great and humanitarian Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation’s special guest for the second annual Dinner and Fundraiser on Thursday, March 30.

A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Abdul-Jabbar is well-known as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a six-time NBA champion and a six-time MVP. He is the author of 12 New York Times bestsellers and a columnist for news outlets throughout the world, including Time Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and The Washington Post. Abdul-Jabbar also co-wrote and executive produced the critically acclaimed award-winning documentary “On the Shoulders of Giants.” In 2016, HBO released “Kareem: Minority of One,” which quickly became the network’s most-watched sport film of all time.

Dedicating his life to social justice, in 2012 he was appointed as the only U.S. cultural ambassador by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In 2016, former President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“We are honored to have Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest basketball players and humanitarian of all times, as our special guest,” said Dr. Ed Hightower, the foundation’s executive director. “His life work and experiences serves as a cultural voice for what the Mannie Jackson Center stands for: respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness.”

“I’ve known Kareem for a long time and witnessed his commitment and passion for country unification and equality for all. He has created a footprint to make this world a better place,” Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation founder and president Mannie Jackson said. “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented only to those who have made admirable contributions to the interests of the United States, and Kareem’s influence on our society has been impactful in many, many ways. We are fortunate to have him at our upcoming event.”

Tickets are limited for $200 each and available online.

For information, call (618) 655-2881. The center, 1210 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, opened in December 2015 with the mission of creating communities that embrace respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness — its four core principles.

mjchf.org/kareem

