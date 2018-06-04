Battling local hunger

Hunger and the lack of food is a very real problem — not just in poor countries or impoverished boroughs of big cities, but often in our own back yard.

The National School Lunch Program provides students with meals during the school year, but summer break for those children often means going without food. There are also many adult families in severe need.

The Twigs program, founded in 2011 by Lisa Guilliams, exists solely for the purpose of battling hunger. It provides free lunches for children during the summer when school is out as well as weekend Pack-a-Sack sacks of food for children at risk of having nothing to eat on the weekends.

The program also provides a mobile market once a month where food is distributed to anyone in need. Fruits, vegetables, meat and other items are provided from noon until 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month.

As pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Granite City, Guilliams saw firsthand the challenges children and adults faced on a daily basis. She created the Twigs program to address them. The 501(c)(3) organization is supported solely through grants, donations, partnerships and volunteers and takes no state or federal money.

“We are in 40 communities this coming summer and expect to serve approximately 125,000 meals this year,” Guilliams says.

The mobile market served approximately 300 families last year alone.

The program’s name came about as a result of The Family Treehouse’s senior program called F.I.G.S. It was founded on the symbolism of the fig tree, and when the children’s program came into being, the tree symbolism was extended to name the program Twigs.

Free summer lunches begin the day after school closes. Twigs volunteers distribute meals from multiple locations across seven Illinois counties from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Every child who shows up is fed with no questions asked and no strings attached.

Guilliams says one of the biggest challenges in getting the program in place was establishing trust with partners and volunteers.

“People believe nothing is free and want to know if it is legitimate and sustainable,” she says.

Partnerships with the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Operation Foodsearch help supply the food along with assistance from companies like Armour-Eckrich, Kraft-Heinz, Shop ’n Save and Prairie Farms.

Guilliams says the program relies heavily on volunteers. She notes the Granite City Police Department started volunteering one day every week last year. Communities and organizations interested in participating or contributing can contact Guilliams by email at twigsforkids@gmail.com or at (618) 876-0723. Guilliams says donations of time, money and talent are always needed. Volunteers interested in helping must be 17 or older, pass a background check and purchase a Twigs t-shirt to wear when distributing food. Younger volunteers must be accompanied by an adult who has met these criteria.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter