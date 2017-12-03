Be the Bigger person

× Expand Something Bigger Than Yourself Revelers dressed as Santa Claus raise awareness of the Something Bigger Than Yourself event at an Alton Halloween parade.

For 10 years, Jay Lipe of Alton has headed up the Something Bigger Than Yourself charity, an organization designed to provide holiday dinners, musical and sporting equipment, and plenty of smiles to less-fortunate children, both local and out of state.

In 2014, his efforts also began reaching to nursing homes, with the Capitols Fund, named after his late grandmother, providing flowers and chocolates to nursing home residents as a reminder that they are also important and loved.

“Years ago, I used to give to a charity that helped children,” Lipe says. “When I found out that they used 80 percent of the funds to take care of administration duties, I decided I could do better. So, 130 percent of everything I get goes to this mission. I say an extra 30 percent because that is the time, effort, and resources that I have given to this cause, beyond what I am given. To tell you the truth, it is the best investment I have ever made in my life.”

Beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 9, the annual Something Bigger Than Yourself benefit concert will take place at The Underground, 630 E. Broadway in Alton. Performers scheduled to appear include Matt Taul, Alex Long, Todd Keith, Joshua Grassle, and Fritz Beer. Lipe, himself an accomplished bassist who has formed and played in several bands and has performed with national acts, also performs at these events.

While driving to a camping destination, Lipe discovered the Peaceful Valley Faith Foundation Children’s Home in southern Missouri and decided to add it to the list of homes he wanted to help this year.

“I went to the front door and knocked,” he says. “As I entered, there were 20 children sitting around in a large cabin-style room. Some were on couches, some on the floor, some standing, all were just hanging out together. I spoke to the director of the home and then I proceeded to let those kids know ... I would be back at Christmas and I would give them a Christmas party.

“I will be going there Dec. 16 with my band. We will be setting up a brand-new drum kit, bass guitar, amp, and one incredible 1980s rock guitar that was given to me by Jodie Hopper of Hoppers Music. My band will perform for this home, and we will then give lessons and leave all the equipment at the home for the children to have.”

Lipe also donates sports equipment to each home for the children to use, and as always, dinner will be provided to the children at the Alton Catholic Children’s Home.

“I tried to take my organization as a nonprofit, but the requirement is that you need a board of members, and each year it is just me, so I cannot be a 501(c)3. The great thing though, is that if anyone wants to donate, they can do so directly to the home, or I can give them a copy of the receipts of the stuff I buy so they can use it as a tax write-off if they need and I only act as a liaison between the contributor and the home.”

For more information on the upcoming show or how to get involved, visit the website.

