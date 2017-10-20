BeDell center to hold annual fundraising dance Nov. 4

× Expand Jacob and Katie Sherer, owners of Sherer Chiropractic Centers in Jerseyville and Godfrey, are co-chairs of the 37th annual William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center Benefit Dance.

EAST ALTON — The 37th annual William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center Benefit Dance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza.

Tickets are $20. Beer and soda will be provided, and there will be a cash bar for liquor and wine (bringing beverages is prohibited).

Mondinband will provide live music.

The dance is the organization’s one major fundraiser. This year, Jacob and Katie Sherer, owners of Sherer Chiropractic Centers in Jerseyville and Godfrey, are co-chairs of the event, alongside Board of Directors member and chair Shirley Wiedman.

Proceeds will be used to assist in operations of the nonprofit agency incorporated in 1957 to serve children and adults with developmental disabilities. The agency serves approximately 550 individuals on a monthly basis through school programs, support and training programs, and individual care.

To purchase tickets, call (618) 466-1070. For more information on the ARC and its programs, call (618) 251-2175.

