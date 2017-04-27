Behavior in question at Nameoki Township office

Newly re-elected Nameoki Township Clerk Helen Hawkins has requested an increased level of protection from Pontoon Beach police after a recent incident at the township office.

Hawkins entered the office at approximately 10:30 a.m. April 6 to go about completing her daily official business. As she entered her office area, she discovered Vaseline on the doorknob and on the floor near the entry.

“Most of what was on the knob came off on my hand when I opened the door, and there were two globs of Vaseline on the floor, too,” Hawkins said in a phone interview April 20. “The carpet is still stained.”

This latest incident joins a series of allegations Hawkins has noted as going on for the past couple of years. She says an employee in the township office continues to be controversial with Hawkins’ service as township clerk. In a letter Hawkins submitted in September 2015 to Nameoki Township Attorney Larry Calvo, she outlines other alleged incidents in the office.

Hawkins says she believes the issue is a matter of age. Now 87, Hawkins speculates some co-workers don’t want her there because they consider her to be “too old.” Having been recently re-elected, however, “must mean that there’s enough people who do want me here,” she says.

Meanwhile, Hawkins has been going into the office later in the evening to avoid problems. She also submitted a letter to Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic requesting protection when needed because she no longer feels safe in her work environment.

Nameoki resident Linda Knogl substantiates Hawkins’ claim, so much so that she addressed the latest incident in an April 9 letter to the Nameoki Township supervisor and Board of Trustees that Knogl also read aloud at the April meeting. Knogl noted she has lived in the township for 41 years and never considered it unsafe until learning of this incident with Hawkins.

“...it shocks me to learn that one of our own township elected officials has experienced physical threats while entering their office. I can’t imagine anyone attempting an act that borders on the level of a ‘hate-crime’...” Knogl wrote.

She also called on township officials and residents to join her “in condemning this atrocious behavior” and asked how the township building can be considered safe to the public when it is “no longer safe for its township officials.” Knogl has known Hawkins since common interests caused their paths to cross in 2015.

“You would think it would have settled down after the election,” Hawkins says. “I take it as a hate thing.

“I love what I do, and I’m very proud of my association with both the young and the old,” she says.

As of late last week, Hawkins had not heard any more about the investigation into the latest incident from the Pontoon Beach Police Department. At press time Monday, Modrusic had not been returned a call from AdVantage News for comment.

“My main goal is to educate: You just do not do these things,” Hawkins says. “It just does not belong. I hope and pray to God that things settle down and we can work together.”

Hawkins learned April 24 that the township office staff had prepared a letter denying any involvement in the alleged incident. Mel Moore, who serves as the secretary in the township’s road department, verified the letter had been included as a part of the road commissioner’s board meeting folder assembled for the April 24 board meeting.

Moore read the letter during a phone interview, indicating it was dated April 24 and addressed to the township supervisor and board of trustees from township staff. Moore said the subject line of the letter was indicated as “Helen Hawkins.” In the body of the letter, the staff said they had not been involved in any type of activity or incident, as Hawkins has claimed. They also asked that security cameras be installed in the office to secure the office and to protect everyone from any other allegations.

Another request included in the letter was that Knopfl’s letter be stricken from the minutes of the April 10 meeting because it is based on hearsay. Moore said the letter was signed by township staff members Tammy Davis, Laura Marchetti and Melodie Bettis.

