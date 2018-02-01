Being of sound mind

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager General Manager Steve Jankowski, Chief Engineer Carlos Bedoya and Account Executive Stephanie Lewis are changing the format of WSIE 88.7 “The Sound” to make the SIUE radio station self-sufficient.”

EDWARDSVILLE — A local university radio station has moved into a new era of operation as it shifts strategy and format to become self-sufficient in the absence of state appropriations.

As of last July, SIUE’s FM radio station — WSIE 88.7 “The Sound” — will no longer receive approximately $140,000 per year from the state of Illinois because of the state’s continuing financial crisis.

The radio station signed onto the air on Sept. 4, 1970. It has provided community service programming as well as serving as an instructional tool for mass communications students at the university during its time.

General Manager Steve Jankowsi along with Account Executive Stephanie Lewis are working to obtain the ongoing funding and support necessary to continue operations through donations, underwriting and sponsorships.

Jankowski, well-known in the area for his career in the St. Louis radio and television market, knows firsthand the value the station brings to the university and to the community.

“This is where my broadcast career began,” he says.

Jankowski attended SIUE from 1972 through 1974. He came back to work at SIUE in 2006 after his career in St. Louis broadcast media and has been general manager of the radio station since January 2016.

The station has launched a number of other notable broadcasting careers over the years, including Dewayne Staats, the broadcast voice of the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and currently the Tampa Rays. It was also a training ground for St. Louis area personalities such as Frank O. Pinion, Megyn Lynch, Ralph Graczak and Tom Calhoun, among others.

Lewis has an extensive background in marketing. She was trained by and worked for the Dale Carnegie Institute in Texas and worked locally at the Sunset Hills Country Club as the marketing and membership director. She has also instructed at SIUE for a number of years. She came to work as the radio station’s Account Executive in September of last year.

Known as The Jazz Station for many years, it was once referred to as the only jazz station in the St. Louis area because of its pure jazz music format. Part of the changes being brought to the station are a modification of that format.

“The jazz format had a loyal audience, but it was a narrow one,” Lewis says.

The station continues to play jazz but now also incorporates smooth jazz and blues as well as rhythm and blues. It also provides public service programming and broadcasts SIUE Cougar sports.

The changes appear to be appealing to the public. Jankoswki notes weekly listenership has grown from 35,000 at the beginning of 2016 to 57,800.

WSIE radio also broadcasts weekly information shows. The Financial Café is an hour-long show at 9 a.m. every Saturday that covers all things financial. Seque, a public affairs program, airs for 30 minutes every Sunday at 9 a.m., featuring interviews and information regarding the latest developments within the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences.

Voices is a news magazine that digs into regional issues from an African-American perspective and airs from 6-7 p.m. Sundays. The Blues Highway is produced in conjunction with the National Blues Museum in St. Louis and is broadcast from 5-7 p.m. every Thursday. Jankowski characterizes it as a two-hour immersion into the blues featuring music and interviews.

Jankowski says it’s almost impossible for a university to acquire a 50,000-watt radio station license, and it is important the school and community not lose this valuable resource. Lewis was specifically brought in to help bring more funding to the station. She is the first account executive the radio station has had.

Lewis explains how underwriting gives businesses, foundations, and other entities an opportunity for exposure to a large radio audience at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. It also affiliates them with a community-supported radio station. The names of underwriters are broadcast before specific program segments on a recurring basis.

“The support sponsors give is similar to on-air advertisements but follows non-commercial guidelines,” Lewis says. “We work with sponsors to ensure their message comes across effectively and professionally.”

She notes while the station has a widely diverse listenership, one of its key demographics is people older than 45.

“They are well-educated, tune in to the station for long periods of time and are dedicated listeners,” she says.

The station is also streamed over the internet, reaching audiences worldwide.

“We get donations from as far away as California as well as other countries like Mexico and Canada,” Jankowski says.

He says they have received email from places as far away as Thailand and the Ukraine.

Lewis and Jankowski emphasize that the station’s extensive broadcast geography, along with its broad demographic appeal and large listenership, make it an economical investment for businesses’ marketing funds.

In addition to providing underwriting opportunities, the station also accepts direct donations. Businesses, community organizations, corporations, and individuals may also purchase sponsorships to underwrite specific programming, such as sports and student topics.

Anyone interested in doing underwriting with the station can contact Lewis by email at stlewis@siue.edu or directly by phone at (618) 650-2228. They can also contact Jankowski by email at stejank@siue.edu or by phone at (618) 650-3607. Those interested in making direct donations can contact Jankowsi or go to the radio station’s website.

