Beiser-backed measure would help veterans get college credit

ALTON — To help veterans returning to civilian life after serving in the military, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) supported legislation that would require colleges and universities to give academic credit for military training.

“The men and women who bravely serve in our armed forces undergo an enormous amount of training,” Beiser said. “However, when they go to back to school after completing their duty, they often have to go through training and classes for skills they have already mastered during their service. This legislation would help make sure that we are not forcing veterans to waste time and money on unnecessary classes.”

Beiser supported House Bill 3701, which would require institutions of higher education to implement policies that allow veterans to receive academic credit for their military service. Each institution would be allowed to adopt their own policies and would outline which military training courses qualifies for academic credit. If signed into law, the measure would require that polices be adopted before June 1, 2018.

“This is just one small way that we can help those who are returning after serving our country,” Beiser said. “This is a commonsense measure that will help veterans transition faster into civilian life and help them save on costs.”

