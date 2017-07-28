Beiser backs measure to honor Illinois National Guard

ALTON — To help honor fallen members of the Illinois National Guard, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) recently supported legislation that would allow for the presentation of a state flag to family members of fallen soldiers.

“The National Guard is unique to the Armed Forces in that they can be called to duty by governors to help the state in emergency situations,” Beiser said. “They are often our first line of defense and if any individual makes the ultimate sacrifice in service to our state or country, it is our responsibility to honor them and their families.”

Beiser supported House Bill 2570, which requires the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, the assistant adjutant general for the Army or the assistant adjutant general for the Navy to present the state flag to a fallen National Guard member’s family. This would be in addition to the U.S. flag given to family of military members killed in the line of duty.

“Presenting a flag to the family of a member of the National Guard lost in the line of duty shows our appreciation for their service and sacrifice,” Beiser said. “I urge Gov. (Bruce) Rauner to sign this legislation to show our respect and appreciation for all those who have served, including those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and country.”

For more information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Budget protects services for most vulnerable citizens

Beiser also recently helped pass a bipartisan budget proposal that increases funding to care for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“As a society, we have an obligation to care for those who are most vulnerable,” he said. “This includes helping to provide services and reducing costs for people with developmental disabilities. As a former special education teacher, I know how important these services are to protecting the health and safety of members of our community.”

Since Rauner took office over two years ago, social service agencies that provide services for individuals with developmental disabilities have been forced to do more while not receiving compensation for their contracted services. To ensure that these agencies can continue to serve their clients, Beiser worked with Democrats and Republicans to craft a budget that restored funding to help individuals with disabilities, which includes dental and health care services for people with developmental disabilities. The approved budget also restores cuts that Rauner made to The Autism Project, Arc of Illinois, Early Intervention and community mental health services.

“When the state invests in care to disabled people in our community, not only do we provide them and their families with much-needed assistance, but we support local jobs throughout the region,” Beiser said. “The budget impasse has caused irrevocable harm to our social safety net. This year’s budget will help provide certainty to agencies and clients, but Democrats and Republicans must continue to work together to make sure a crisis like this never happens again.”

