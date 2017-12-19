Beiser bids farewell, Bristow brings greetings

Photo by Melissa Meske

On the heels of Dan Beiser’s announcement Dec. 17 that he was vacating the seat he has held as the 111th District state representative for the past 13 years, Monica Bristow was sworn in to fill the vacancy the next day.

Bristow, a Democrat from Godfrey, had already announced her candidacy for the position after Beiser said he would not seek re-election.

A crowd of community leaders and local residents were on hand to witness the official appointment and swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Democratic Party Chairman Mark Von Nida kicked off the occasion, with Beiser sharing a few words with attendees before calling Bristow to the podium.

Beiser took office in 2004 after previously serving with the city of Alton. He said that, among the many projects he helped to complete during his tenure, completion of Illinois 255 and the introduction of Corridor 67 were among those he was most proud of.

He shared the poignant story of a gentleman he met through the passing of legislation that provides a shingles vaccine for those 60 and older.

“The man knew my dad,” Beiser said. “He had served shoulder to shoulder with him in the Navy on the USS Alabama.”

Sharing words of gratitude as well, Beiser thanked those who supported him over the last 14 years, including family and coworkers. He gave a special note of thanks to his “one constant, my wife, Terri.” They will mark their 40th wedding anniversary in June, he said.

Before Bristow spoke, Beiser shared anecdotes of how they “shared a common lineage, as well as a passion for our community.” The passion was of most importance, Beiser said. Laughing, he said, “Monica, just as sure as you are sworn in tonight, at some point into the future, you will be sworn at.”

Third Judicial Circuit Judge Kyle Napp delivered the oath of office to Bristow, with a full stage of supporters on hand inside the Walter Ahlemeyer Atrium at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Advanced Technology Center in Godfrey.

“I am proud to stand here tonight as the new state representative for the 111th District,” Bristow said. “As state representative, I’m ready to work every day to create new jobs, provide tax relief for the middle class and be a strong advocate for the families in the 111th District.

“I have spent my whole life in this area and I’m proud to call it home. I grew up here, raised my family here, and I have spent my entire career working to improve the communities here,” she said. “As state representative, I want to focus on those issues we all have in common.”

Among those Bristow noted were “addiction services, support for domestic violence services and shelters, the Meals on Wheels program for seniors, and much more.”

A reception followed, compliments of Beiser. During a discussion at the festivities, Alton Mayor Brant Walker noted, “Monica is a great lady. She is a great fit for this position.”

For the past 14 years, Bristow served as president of the RiverBend Growth Association and was awarded the Chamber Executive of the Year Award from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2015. She and her husband, Melvin, are longtime residents of Godfrey and have two grown sons, Nicholas and Daniel.

Bristow is also active in community organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Madison-Bond County Workforce Innovation Board, Illinois Rivers Foundation, YMCA Board, United Way Southwestern Illinois Auxiliary Board, OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital and others.

During her remarks, she noted her work with the United Way was a “real eye-opener” for her, where she learned about trying times many of her neighbors face every day. She encouraged everyone to get involved in community service, to give back and to learn more.

