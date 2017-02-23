Beiser, Citizens Utility Board team up for free utility bill clinic

× Expand bill

ALTON — To help residents save money on utility costs, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) will host a utility bill clinic with the Citizens Utility Board on March 3.

“With the rising costs of energy, saving every little bit counts for anyone living on a fixed income, especially our working families and seniors,” Beiser said. “I would encourage everyone to allow the experts from CUB to take a look at their bill and see what simple ways they could save money or reduce their overall monthly costs.”

The utility bill clinic will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3, at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton. Residents should bring copies of their utility bills. A CUB representative will review the bills and make suggestions on how to save on their gas, electric and phone bills. The event is free and open to the public.

“Reading utility bills can often be confusing, and the CUB staff can also assist with any questions with their bills, or spotting any additional charges that may not be necessary,” Beiser said. “Often just a small change or correcting a billing error can help save consumers a lot of money when it comes to their utility bills. I would encourage anyone interested to reach out to my office to reserve a spot at our upcoming clinic.”

For information or to reserve a space, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

