Beiser encourages use of warming centers

To help protect residents without heat or with limited resources, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) is encouraging the use of community warming centers throughout the winter months.

“Many residents of the Metro East are frugal when using their heat to help avoid having high utility bills, and there are even folks that live without it due to a lack of energy assistance because of the state’s budget impasse,” Beiser said. “I encourage residents that find themselves in this type of situation to take advantage of the warming centers provided locally both in East Alton and Granite City.”

Warming centers are available across the state and provide a place to go if a person decides to turn the thermostat down or is living without heat. Warming centers are available at the Department of Human Services offices in East Alton and Granite City.

The East Alton Department of Human Services office, 606 W. St. Louis Ave., is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Granite City office, 1925 Madison Ave., is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Both locations are open Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

“We are already seeing severely cold temperatures, but we still have a couple winter months before the temperatures will start to rise again,” Beiser said. “If you are in need, please take advantage of these available warming centers.”

For information, call Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter