Beiser helps designate Illinois as Purple Heart State

ALTON — To help honor veterans in Illinois, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) joined his colleagues in supporting Senate Joint Resolution 57 to designate Illinois as a Purple Heart State.

“We have a group of men and women who have not only volunteered to protect our country, but have sacrificed so much for our freedom, including many who gave their lives,” Beiser said. “The courageous actions that these men and women have taken have earned them a special place in history, as a recipient of a Purple Heart, and I think our state should certainly honor both them and the sacrifices they have made.”

The Purple Heart was created during the Revolutionary War under orders of Gen. George Washington to honor members of the military who were injured or killed in combat. Beiser joined with all other members of the House of Representative to pass legislation which would designate Illinois as a Purple Heart State.

“This designation not only honors those who have received the Purple Heart, but also helps show that we honor and respect our military veterans in Illinois,” Beiser said. “This is just one small way we can honor all of those who have served our country. As state representative, I will continue to fight for the services and programs that veterans use in Illinois, and ensure they have quality access to care.”

For more information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

