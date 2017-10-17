Beiser highlights new domestic violence law

ALTON — During Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) is highlighting legislation recently signed into law that will make it easier for survivors of domestic violence to escape their abusers.

“Many families choose to share phone plans to save money,” Beiser said. “An unintended consequence of this is that victims of domestic violence looking to break the cycle of abuse have a hard time keeping their wireless phone number, which can be their lifeline to their support system. Under this new law, the courts can require phone companies to transfer possession as part of a court order.”

Beiser backed Senate Bill 57, which makes it easier for victims of domestic violence to gain independence from their abusers. Under a court order of protection, the court can make determinations on the possession of residences of the parties involved, require the abuser to stay away from the petitioner’s home and work, and make decisions regarding child custody. This new law allows the court to require wireless service providers to give the ownership of petitioner’s phone number to them as well.

“Domestic violence can include other forms of abuse, including emotional and financial abuse,” Beiser said. “Often times, when someone is trying to end the cycle of abuse, it is the things we take for granted that can make it much more difficult. This legislation makes it easier for survivors to further gain independence and leave a dangerous situation.”

For more information about upcoming legislation, contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Administration’s unpaid bills show need for Debt Transparency Act

Media reports that state agencies failed to submit billions of dollars in bills for payment shows why legislators should override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation providing a more transparent accounting of state debt, Beiser said.

“At the same time Governor Rauner vetoed legislation to bring much-needed transparency and accountability to state finances, his own agencies are failing to even submit over $7 billion in bills for payment, increasing state debt, incurring more late-payment penalties and hurting businesses that expect the state to keep its promises,” Beiser said. “The administration’s own actions are the best argument for overriding the governor’s veto. If elected officials are serious about addressing the state’s finances, we have to have a clear and comprehensive understanding of the money we owe to businesses and social service agencies across the state.”

A recent report by the Associated Press found that state agencies have failed to submit $7.5 billion in bills for payment, incurring additional late-payment penalties. This is half of the more than $15 billion in unpaid bills the comptroller is trying to pay.

Beiser and legislators on both sides of the aisle voted last spring to pass the Debt Transparency Act, which would require state agencies to report monthly to the comptroller the liabilities they are holding and estimate all late interest penalties that will incurred. Rauner vetoed the legislation. In light of the Associated Press reports, Beiser is urging legislators to vote to override the veto.

“We cannot use budgeting gimmicks and tricks to make the state’s finances look better than they really are,” Beiser said. “Taxpayers deserve the whole truth, which is why I’m calling all of my colleagues to override the governor’s veto of this legislation.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter