Beiser introduces legislation to rename road in honor of fallen officer

ALTON — State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) recently introduced a resolution to honor fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder by renaming Illinois 100 in his honor through Godfrey.

“Throughout the state, it is a tradition to rename roads in honor of police officers and veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Beiser said. “Officer Snyder’s death impacted our entire community and it is only right that we honor his memory and dedication to our community.”

Last October, Snyder was killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a call in St. Louis County. A lifelong Madison County resident, Snyder was a Godfrey native and graduated from Alton High School in 2001. Beiser’s resolution will designate Illinois 100 throughout the city limits of Godfrey as Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.

“Our community values the everyday sacrifices police officers and their families make every day to help keep us safe,” Beiser said. “It was a tragedy when Officer Snyder was killed while protecting the community he served. This resolution will help ensure that his brave sacrifice is never forgotten.”

Beiser has filed House Joint Resolution 1, which would authorize the Illinois Department of Transportation to designate the section of road in honor of Office Snyder, and it currently awaits consideration in the Illinois House of Representatives.

For information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter