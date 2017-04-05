Beiser legislation spurs changes for IHSA background checks

× Expand MaxPixel's contributors http://maxpixel.freegreatpicture referee Man Sports Male Cap Person Referee Shirt Fair

ALTON – Following legislation introduced by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, the Illinois High School Association, which employs referees and umpires at high school athletic events across the state, is implementing changes to help keep students safe by requiring background screenings on event officials.

“As a parent and grandparent, I want to know that any adult who goes into our schools doesn’t put our children in danger,” Beiser said. “I would like to thank the IHSA for immediately taking action to improve the background checks for officials who oversee athletic events in our schools.”

Beiser filed legislation after reports found that a sex offender was officiating athletic events in Southern Illinois. In response to his legislation, the IHSA will now take the necessary steps to check their officials against the Statewide Sex Offender Database and the Statewide Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Database on a quarterly basis. The IHSA will also make their list of licensed officials available to the Illinois Elementary School Association and the Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association.

“As a result of the cooperation between Representative Dan Beiser and the IHSA, we have expanded our relationship with the Illinois State Police to enable access to a more comprehensive criminal database in which to check our officials database against, including those convicted of violent crimes and sex crimes,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA. “House Bill 256 that was originally introduced by Representative Beiser provided the impetus for the IHSA to implement a more stringent and timely check as well as expanding the opportunity to access our database of licensed officials to these other associations. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Representative Beiser on these changes.”

“The actions that the IHSA took now brings them into compliance with the legislation that I introduced,” Beiser said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the IHSA to ensure our students, teachers and families are safe as they enjoy athletic competitions throughout the state.”

For information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter