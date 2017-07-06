Beiser says he is committed to compromise on budget

During the special session of the Illinois General Assembly, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) has been committed to working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find a compromise on the governor’s demands in order for him to sign a full and balanced budget.

“When I was sent to Springfield by the 111th District, I understood that they wanted to see something done to get the state working again,” Beiser said. “That is why I am committed to finding compromise with the governor on his reform agenda. This means that legislators and the governor need to sit down and talk about what parts of his proposals we can support and some ideas that legislators would like to see included. Unfortunately, Governor Rauner fails to understand the meaning of compromise.”

This year, Beiser has supported legislation that met many of the governor’s demands, including allowing the sale of the costly Thompson Center in Chicago, changing how the state buys goods, and reducing fees on businesses. During the recent special session, Beiser worked with his Republican colleagues to find agreement on freezing property taxes, reforming the worker’s compensation system, making the pension system more sustainable, and encouraging responsible government consolidation.

“The governor has threatened to veto legislation even when he supports and agrees with 90 percent of the proposal,” Beiser said. “By refusing to approve reforms that he wants and that the legislature is trying to work with him on, the governor continues to put his personal agenda and politics ahead of the needs of the people he works for. The people in the state of Illinois deserve better.”

For more information about upcoming legislation, contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

