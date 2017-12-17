Beiser steps down as state representative

ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) announced Sunday he had resigned as state representative.

Beiser released the following statement:

“Serving our Metro East community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people to help improve our communities and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together.

“Throughout my time in office, I’ve been both guided and strengthened by the values that our families hold dear, which is why I’ve worked to bring Republicans and Democrats together to address significant issues such as job creation, education funding, providing relief for rising utilities costs, fighting against the opioid epidemic and passing concealed carry in Illinois. I’ve worked hard to give back to the communities that have given so much to me. As I announced earlier this year that I would not be seeking re-election and in the interest of spending more time with my wife, Terri, my children and grandchildren, I have decided to step down effective today, Dec. 17.

“I am thankful for all those that I have had the privilege of working with over the years, as well as my friends and family who have always supported me. It has been my privilege to serve the people of the 111th District.”

Beiser had served as state representative since 2004.

It was not clear Sunday who would complete Beiser's term in office.

