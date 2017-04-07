Beiser supports property tax relief legislation

SPRINGFIELD — To help middle-class families and seniors suffering under the burden of ever-increasing property taxes, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) sponsored legislation that gives much-needed property tax relief to homeowners across the state.

“Middle-class families and seniors are trying to do more with less,” Beiser said. “Every year they see school fees, health costs, grocery bills and property taxes increase. It makes it very difficult for families trying to plan for the future, but one thing that we can do to help is to help lower property taxes and provide relief for some of that pressure.”

Currently, owners who live in their home receive a General Homestead Exemption of $6,000. Under House Bill 156, which Beiser is sponsoring, this exemption is increased to $8,000. The exemption available to seniors also increases from $5,000 to $6,000 under this legislation. The measure creates the Disabled Persons Freeze, which will be similar to the Senior Property Tax Freeze, but will only be available to individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income from the federal government. To help veterans and their families, the bill allows veterans with a 20 to 30 percent disability and veterans older than 75 to qualify for a $2,500 exemption.

Finally, Beiser’s legislation expands the Long-Time Owner Occupant Exemption to the entire state. This will allow homeowners who have lived in their home for more than 8 years and earn less than $100,000 an additional exemption, based on the length of time the homeowner has lived in their house. The legislation will allow homeowners who lives in their house for 21 years or more to receive an additional exemption of up to 60 percent of the General Homestead Exemption. House Bill 156 passed the Illinois House on Thursday with almost unanimous consent.

“Gov. Rauner has said that providing property tax relief to homeowners is one of his top priorities,” Beiser said. “This legislation does just that. I hope he sees that legislators are willing to work with to get things done, while fighting for families in our community. I urge the governor to come back to the negotiating table and work with us as we try to move the state forward.”

For information, contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter