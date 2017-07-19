Beiser urges Rauner to protect transportation funding

ALTON — State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) is calling on Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign legislation to protect funding designated for downstate transportation to ensure roads, bridges, and other parts of the transit system are protected.

“A new constitutional amendment was recently approved to ensure that all funding designated for transportation cannot be redirected elsewhere,” Beiser said. “However, this does not prevent dollars earmarked for downstate transportation projects to be spent on other programs. This legislation simply ensures that this money goes where it is supposed to go, which is for our downstate transportation system.”

Beiser sponsored House Bill 2453 to require funds earmarked for downstate transportation to be deposited directly into a dedicated fund, rather than passing through the state’s general revenue fund, eliminating the need for an authorized transfer by the state comptroller. Funding for the Downstate Transportation Fund is generated automatically through the state sales tax and is collected through the general revenue fund before being transferred into the dedicated fund for transit districts.

“Too often, downstate Illinois loses out on money that gets redirected to Chicago, and this measure would stop that,” Beiser said. “This legislation will help ensure that Southern Illinois gets its fair share of funding for downstate transportation, including Madison County Transit. I would encourage the governor to sign this bill and help protect our downstate transit system.”

For information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

