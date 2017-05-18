Beiser urges state to use Illinois-made steel

× Expand The blast furnace of a steel mill.

SPRINGFIELD – Continuing his efforts to promote Illinois and American-made products, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) is sponsoring a resolution calling on the state to use steel and iron products made in Illinois.

“Steel is used to create a variety of objects including construction equipment, cars, surgical instruments, silverware and ovens,” Beiser said. “In our community, we have several steel manufacturers that provide good-paying jobs to families across the region. We need to be supporting this local industry, instead of sending out dollars overseas for lesser products.”

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of U.S. steel jobs has declined more than 35 percent since 2000. In the Metro East, steel plants have been forced to shut down or lay off employees. Beiser is sponsoring House Resolution 372 urging the state of Illinois to buy steel and iron made in Illinois to help support local businesses and middle-class families. The Chicago Transit Authority recently decided to buy steel for its railcars from a manufacturer in China, sending dollars overseas instead of back to employers and workers in Illinois.

“People are sick and tired of seeing good, high-paying jobs being sent overseas,” Beiser said. “We need to invest in Illinois and our businesses here. One way we can help slow this trend is by making sure our tax dollars are invested in Illinois, by buying from manufacturers and businesses that are committed to supporting our communities.”

For information, contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900 or dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

