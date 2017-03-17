Beiser votes to cut perks and pay for politicians

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation cosponsored by state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) to prevent pay raises to elected officials and cost of living increases passed the House last Thursday.

“While local families and social services continue to suffer under the budget impasse, elected officials, both in the legislature or in statewide office, should not be receiving any additional perks or raises,” Beiser said. “The number one priority of elected officials should be to get a full-year budget for our state, and this bill will prevent any type of increase to salaries or mileage from happening.”

House Bill 643 prevents legislators from receiving any type of cost of living increase to their salary, while also freezing the allowance provided to Illinois officials. The bill passed the house with almost unanimous support and awaits action in the Senate.

“Passing this bill out of the house was a step in the right direction, and was supported by almost every legislator, both Democrat and Republican,” Beiser said. “I will continue to work with members of both parties on legislation that supports good government and a solution to our budget impasse.”

For more information, contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

