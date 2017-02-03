Bells ring in another successful year

ALTON — With a goal of $85,000 for the 2016 Alton Corps of the Salvation Army annual red kettle campaign, volunteers once more exceeded all expectations. The star shines proudly at the top of this year’s Tree of Lights.

The Salvation Army’s Greg Gelzinnis, along with Lts. Bryan and Teri Ellison, enthusiastically announced that the 2016 drive raised a total of $98,428. They shared the good news at their annual volunteer and bell ringer appreciation lunch Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Salvation Army’s center at 525 Alby St. in Alton.

But that’s not the end of the story. An anonymous donor believed the announced total of $98,428 just needed to be rounded up to an even $100,000 and made a $1,572 contribution to do just that. The Alton Corps shared that in an official announcement on Thursday.

“To look out this afternoon and see our gymnasium full to capacity with volunteers who believe in the work of the Salvation Army was an amazing gift in itself … but to then receive such a heartfelt gift to elevate our campaign to $100,000 is quite an inspiration to us all,” Lt. Bryan Ellison said. “The generosity of our community — individuals and companies — is simply unparalleled, and Teri and I are so honored to be the officers of the Alton Corps.”

Gelzinnis, who served as the 2016 kettle coordinator for the Alton Corps of the Salvation Army, said the leadership provided by Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and his wife, Linda, who served as the Tree of Lights campaign’s “Cheer Couple,” helped in reaching their goal, particularly during the last days of the drive. Gelzinnis thanked the McCormicks for their determination, dedication and spirit throughout the campaign.

While those attending the lunch gathering enjoyed a meal that included the center’s soon-to-be-famous pork steaks, cheesy potatoes donated by My Just Desserts, coleslaw, and a mix of desserts prepared by center volunteers, guest speaker Herman Allen provided some eye-opening commentary about the work done by the Salvation Army and its shelter, Booth House. Allen noted that none of it would be possible without unwavering support from the community’s volunteers and donors.

Addressing the room full of volunteers with his words of inspiring thanks, Allen said “you care enough to give help.” He talked about what he sees during his work as director of Booth House, noting all of those who help the Salvation Army are “working our behinds off and changing lives.”

Sharing some of the ways the Salvation Army volunteers make a difference, Allen noted there were “about 26 people in my home today; only three are without an income.” He went on to share that over the past year, Booth House has served 251 people, with “196 lives changed.” He said he is a product of his upbringing, doing “the Lord’s work” because “it’s just built in my DNA.” Now 62, Allen said he enjoyed an upbringing that was not rooted in need, and in fact, attended a private college and completed his post-secondary education at Drury College in Springfield, Mo.

He credits his parents, from a very young age, with teaching him the importance of service. One of the important lessons he learned from his parents that he shared that is part of his own mantra for the work he does at Booth House each day is this: “You can’t change a person’s life by looking down on them with your nose in the air.” And he continues his work because, as he noted with a scripture quote, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few.”

Allen said he teaches those that come through Booth House for help that there are three key components to turning their lives in a positive direction.

“Work, saving, housing — those are key to turning it around,” he said. “The only way you fail is if you don’t put forth the effort.”

He also said the Salvation Army and its volunteers have provided roughly $1.2 million in the last four years in assistance to those in need who come through their doors.

The Salvation Army’s Holly Allen recognized those in the community’s social services arena for their support of the organization’s efforts. She noted they serviced 2,100 households through their food pantry last year. Their “pizza ministry” served more than 850 meals, and Christmas volunteers worked more than 800 hours to serve 298 households with food baskets and 456 children with toys. She further recognized those who worked with the Angel Tree and barrel drives.

Holly Allen, Lts. Bryan and Teri Ellison, Greg Gelzinnis and Corps Advisory Council Chairman Kevin Botterbush handed out special recognitions, certificates and trophies.

Social service awards given included food collection all-stars Dream Home Realty, Widman Construction Co., Boy Scouts Food Drive and the U.S. Postal Service Food Drive. Toy collection all-stars recognized included Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm, Community Christmas, city of Alton, Fountains IV, State Rep. Dan Beiser’s office and Marquette Catholic High School’s S.A.D.D. chapter.

Next on the list of social service awards presented included volunteer all-stars Argosy Casino, Riverbend Girl Scouts and RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee. Social service partners recognized included Molina Health Care, Centerstone-Alton and WellCare.

The General Volunteer of the Year for 2016 award went to Phillip George, who was unable to attend the lunch. When presented with the Christmas Volunteer of the Year award, Alice Goewey wept with surprise and humbleness.

“She’s got such a heart of gold,” Lt. Teri Ellison said.

Red Kettle special awards were also presented. Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons of the Alton Police Department accepted the Kettle Counter Safety Award. Media partners accepting awards at the lunch included AdVantage News and WBGZ. Other media partners recognized were Arrow Sign Company, Riverbender and The Telegraph.

The final awards of the lunch included Red Kettle winners Alton Memorial Hospital for large business, Country Club Lawn and Tree Care for small business, faith-based group East Alton First United Methodist Church, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club for service clubs, Liberty Bank for banks and credit unions and Roxana High School for the high schools category.

Grand champions announced for this year’s drive were Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, raising $4,180 during their service time, and as noted by Gelzinnis a “new this year” winner, Roxana High School with a total of $2,633 and beating out incumbent Alton High School by nearly $60. Gelzinnis also pointed out that high schools had raised nearly $6,000 during this drive.

Another highlight of the final presentations were personalized red aprons for bell ringer volunteers Gelzinnis dubbed as his Seal Team 6. The six honored individuals worked 10 or more shifts during the recent campaign, volunteering all this time on their own, Gelzinnis said. The team included Larry Goss, Dane Rockafellow, Joe Gipson, Mike Cleary and Dave Hickerson.

Gelzinnis made an announcement during the lunch that, starting in April and continuing through the early fall, the Alton Salvation Army center will be “firing up the grill and cooking up their now-famous pork steaks,” which will be available for lunch and dinner Fridays and Saturdays at the end of each month.

Before sending the volunteers in attendance off with full bellies and full hearts, Lts. Bryan and Teri Ellison thanked everyone who had helped in any way, including with the lunch being hosted itself, then announced a new way for volunteers to register for the 2017 year. Registration is now open, the Ellisons said.

“There’s a new way to register — no more ringbells.org — and everyone will have to re-register online,” Lt. Teri said.

She pointed out the procedure for bell-ringing registering, which begins by going to stlsalvationarmy.org.

“For more information or if anyone has questions or needs assistance, you can always call,” Teri said.

For information, call (618) 465-7764.

