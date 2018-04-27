League of Their Own: Q & A with Emily Hejna

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Officer Emily Hejna of the Alton Police Department

Emily Hejna has been an officer with the Alton Police Department since 2007. The path that led her to this vocation was a bit different than most, as is the trail she is leaving now for those who follow. She recently spent a few minutes sharing pieces of her journey so far.

Hejna said she was “a born and raised Alton-Godfrey gal.” Her parents are both from Alton, and she and her brother have chosen to raise their families in Alton. “I left for a little bit for college and immediately following, but there’s no place like home and I couldn’t stay away,” said Hejna.

Since moving back in 2006, she has become deeply rooted in the community, professionally and personally. Hejna serves on the school board at Evangelical Elementary in Godfrey and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Greater Alton.

So, how did you end up as a law enforcement officer with the Alton Police Department?

“My journey to being an officer is a bit different than others. My brother Sam (Riney), who is also an Alton police officer, was in a near fatal traffic crash in December 2005. I was living in St. Louis and working as an account executive for a marketing firm at that time. Sam’s accident made me really evaluate my life and what I was doing. I prayed a lot, and decided the time was right to make a change in an attempt to make my life more meaningful.

“I talked with my then-fiancé, now husband, and he was nervous but not surprised. We cut a deal that I would test one time and if God wanted this change to happen, it would work out. I tested, was number one on my hiring list, and got hired in February 2007.”

In addition to working as a police officer, Hejna is also a trainer in the police world. She has been a role-play evaluator with the Crisis Intervention Team training program for the past nine years. When the state created a mental health awareness class for officers, Hejna was selected as one of six trainers in the state for the class.

What does your job as a police officer involve?

“Our job is ever-evolving. Of course, we take the ‘bad guys’ to jail, but our jobs are so very much more than that. We are counselors, peacekeepers, protectors and teachers too.”

Are there any particular challenges you face as a female police officer, or as an officer overall?

“There are certainly times where being a female police officer has its challenges, but I try not to think of myself as a ‘female police officer.’ Instead, I think this day and age is challenging for any officer. Officers today are regularly expected to do more with less, while never showing emotion.

“To me, the biggest challenge of being an officer today is helping educate the community that while we are here and we have a job to do, we are also humans behind our badges. Can you imagine walking into a room and people not wanting to talk to you simply because of the clothes you are wearing or the way you look? Isn't that what we all want to fight against?”

What does your husband think about being married to an officer?

“I just asked Steven this question the other day. He said he is very proud of me, and knows I can handle myself well, but often worries if he calls while I am working and I suddenly say ‘I gotta go, I love you, bye.’ I do know I am so very fortunate to have chosen such an amazing man for a partner.

“Being the spouse to a police officer is a hard gig. Man or woman, officers’ spouses take on far more than anyone outside of this world, sparing military spouses, might even understand. We work odd hours, and a lot of holidays. Our spouses take on a lot of extra work with kids and houses that many don’t ever see. Many of us forget to say it, so to all the law enforcement spouses and families, thank you for your sacrifices so we can serve our communities.”

You’re a mom too. What do they think about Mom being an officer? What special things do you and your family do to make sure you stay strong together?

“Being a mom may be the best thing in my life. I have three amazing boys, 5 ½, 3 ½ and 1 ½ years old. My boys think it’s pretty cool to have a police officer as a mom, especially when they see me in my “bat belt” like Batman (referring to her duty belt).

“Kids of police officers have to grow up pretty quickly. When Officer Snyder died, I had just had my last baby and was on maternity leave. My oldest son started asking really difficult questions like, ‘Mommy, what if the bad guys get you like they got your friend when you go back to work?’ I was floored by how much he understood at only four years old.

“He also asked me to promise that I would always come home. I couldn’t do that. So, in our family we have very real conversations. Instead of promising I would always come home, I promised him I would always do everything I could to make sure I come home to him and his brothers and so that all of my police friends go home to their families every day.

“To stay strong as a family, we keep it real while always keeping God and love as a family as our focus. We talk about how to stay safe. We practice calling 9-1-1 and we always, always say ‘I love you.’”

Can you share some words of advice for young women who are trying to figure out how to move through grown-up life?

“The best things I can ever say to young women are these: Get dirty. Keep God and family in the forefront. Experience life. And, don’t be afraid to fail, but always fail-up. The best lessons in life come from the moments many people would describe as a failure. But you have to recognize the lesson, accept your personal responsibility, and be willing to grow from it.”

What is something that people would be surprised to learn about you?

“I was the first police officer at the Alton Police Department to be pregnant and have a baby while serving as an officer. I was also the first girl at Piasa Martial Arts to earn a gold medal at national tae kwon do competitions. And I love salt and vinegar chips.”

